You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reminiscing about better times is helping people deal with one of the most stressful years ever



Nearly eight in 10 Americans said positive memories have been a "lifeline" for them during the pandemic, according to new research. The census-balanced survey of 2,000 Americans found 78% of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 3 hours ago Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective With No Safety Concerns



Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective With No Safety Concerns. Pfizer and BioNTech revealed the news on Wednesday after conducting a final data analysis. According to the drugmakers, 28.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 4 hours ago Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’



Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’. On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tore into Donald Trump after the president suggested New York would not receive the COVID-19.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:28 Published 2 days ago