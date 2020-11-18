Senator Sherrod Brown calls out Senator Dan Sullivan for not wearing a mask in tense exchange
After Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown called on his colleague, Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, to wear a mask while sitting in the presiding officer's chair on the Senate floor, Republican Senator Ted Cruz called Brown "a complete ass" for the "ostentatious sign of fake virtue."
|
|
|
'I don't need your instruction': Sens. Sherrod Brown and Dan Sullivan argue over wearing masksThe back-and-forth started on the Senate floor when Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, asked Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, to put on a mask.
