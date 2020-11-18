Global  
 

Senator Sherrod Brown calls out Senator Dan Sullivan for not wearing a mask in tense exchange

CBS News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
After Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown called on his colleague, Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, to wear a mask while sitting in the presiding officer's chair on the Senate floor, Republican Senator Ted Cruz called Brown "a complete ass" for the "ostentatious sign of fake virtue."
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Senators Fight About Masks

Senators Fight About Masks 00:54

 Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) called out Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor.

