New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announces schools are closing as COVID cases rise

CBS News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The nation's largest public school system is returning to fully-remote learning as coronavirus cases rise. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday afternoon that the shutdown begins Thursday. Watch his remarks.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Mayor De Blasio Speaks At Brooklyn Church

Mayor De Blasio Speaks At Brooklyn Church 09:38

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to Brooklyn church about latest on coronavirus pandemic.

