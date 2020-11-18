New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announces schools are closing as COVID cases rise
The nation's largest public school system is returning to fully-remote learning as coronavirus cases rise. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday afternoon that the shutdown begins Thursday. Watch his remarks.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bill de Blasio Mayor of New York City
NYC Parents left waiting on schools futureNYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he will close school buildings if 3% of coronavirus tests over a seven-day period came back positive. New York Public School..
USATODAY.com
NYC schools remain open with infections under 3%New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city's coronavirus test results have not reached the level that would trigger a shutdown of public school buildings,..
USATODAY.com
NYC schools may close "as early as Monday" as cases spike"Have a plan, an alternative plan, for as early as Monday," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
CBS News
Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:28Published
New York City Most populous city in the United States
You're '100% wrong': Cuomo spars with reporter over school closures
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16Published
Covid: New York City closes all schools amid virus spikeAbout 300,000 pupils will have to revert to remote learning from Thursday.
BBC News
NRA agrees to $2.5 million fine, five-year ban on selling insurance in New YorkNew York regulators say the NRA violated state law by essentially selling insurance without a license.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Judge: US can't expel migrant children over CovidMore than 9,000 unaccompanied children have been turned away at the US border since March.
BBC News
Covid-19: Twins delivered in Birmingham while mother in comaPerpetual Uke says she struggled to believe they were her children when she awoke 16 days later.
BBC News
Facebook content moderators demand better coronavirus protectionsIllustration by William Joel / The Verge
More than 200 content moderators at Facebook have signed an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg demanding better..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources