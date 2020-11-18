|
De Blasio Puts Emphasis On Student COVID-19 Testing When NYC Schools Reopen
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that testing will play a greater role when schools reopen.
"Testing is going to become more of the norm.” [ more › ]
NYC Schools To Remain Open, For Now 00:45
As the daily coronavirus positivity rate inches upward in the city, Mayor de Blasio says it has not yet met the threshold to close schools, so they will be open Monday. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports
