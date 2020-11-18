Global  
 

De Blasio Puts Emphasis On Student COVID-19 Testing When NYC Schools Reopen

Gothamist Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
De Blasio Puts Emphasis On Student COVID-19 Testing When NYC Schools ReopenMayor Bill de Blasio announced that testing will play a greater role when schools reopen.

"Testing is going to become more of the norm.” [ more › ]
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NYC Schools To Remain Open, For Now

NYC Schools To Remain Open, For Now 00:45

 As the daily coronavirus positivity rate inches upward in the city, Mayor de Blasio says it has not yet met the threshold to close schools, so they will be open Monday. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

