Protesters gather outside Katie Hobbs' home Protesters rally outside the Phoenix home of Katie Hobbs asking for an audit of the 2020 election.

Trump Walks Away From COVID-19 Fight With the U.S. coronavirus death toll now at 250,000, the White House appears to have stopped caring about the spread of the virus.

Barricaded Man Shot And Killed By Police After Hours-Long Standoff CBS4's Brooke Shafer shares the latest details on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigating a police-involved shooting resulting in the death of a man in North Miami.

Ryan Dorsey Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Naya Rivera's Death on Behalf of Son Josey The late Naya Rivera‘s ex husband Ryan Dorsey has filed a lawsuit on their five-year-old son Josey‘s behalf on Tuesday (November 17). Josey is suing the...

Just Jared 5 hours ago





After online abuse, death threats, man who dragged woman into alleyway walks free A man who dragged a woman into an alleyway has been spared further jail after a judge found the community backlash, which included death threats and vigilante...

Brisbane Times 22 hours ago