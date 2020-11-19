Global  
 

New York City schools close as U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 250,000

CBS News Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The New York City public school system will cancel all in-person classes, going online beginning Thursday. This comes after the city reached a 3% positivity rate. Mola Lenghi has the latest.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'We do need to close our schools' -NYC Mayor

'We do need to close our schools' -NYC Mayor 00:39

 New York City's school district, the largest in the United States, will halt in-person learning starting on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

Coronavirus death toll in U.S. surpasses 250,000

 Hospitals throughout the country are being overwhelmed and the nation's largest public school system in New York City has gone back to remote learning.
NYC schools to close again after virus uptick

 New York City's mayor says he's shuttering schools to try to stop the renewed spread of the coronavirus. It's a painful about-face for one of the first big U.S...
NYC schools to close again as city fights virus

 New York City is shuttering schools to try to stop the renewed spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, in a painful about-face for one of..
New York City schools to close again as city fights virus

 NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is shuttering schools to try to stop the renewed spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday in a painful...
Kettering school district continues investment in career tech, life skills programs

 Kettering City Schools has completed various relocations and improvements to areas within its Career Technology Center.
Coronavirus live as Hull NHS boss calls for city's schools to shut

 The latest lockdown rules, supermarket information, school cases, latest deaths and infection rates for Hull and the East Riding
