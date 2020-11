You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pfizer seeking emergency use of vaccine



Pfizer has announced it is filing for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. This comes after the company announced the shot is 95% effective, according to its study. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:00 Published 14 minutes ago In-Depth: Potential COVID-19 side effects



Early data suggests the coronavirus vaccine candidates from both Pfizer and Moderna are safe and effective, but some patients may experience side effects that can feel intense but resolve quickly. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 03:06 Published 12 hours ago Health Expert Urging South Florida Residents To Not Gather This Thanksgiving As COVID Cases Climb



CBS4's Ty Russell spoke with Dr. Olveen Carrasquillo, who's with the University of Miami Health System. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 04:17 Published 12 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Miami’s Jackson Health System will be among first to receive Pfizer coronavirus vaccine The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in a limited supply sometime in mid-December.

Upworthy 1 day ago