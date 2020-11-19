Charlie Brown holiday specials will air on TV after all

PBS Kids and Apple announced Wednesday that the Peanuts gang will be coming to television for the holidays. Apple TV+ has the rights to Peanuts content, and now thanks to a new deal with PBS, Snoopy and friends will air on TV. "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will air ad...
