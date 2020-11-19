Global  
 

Charlie Brown holiday specials will air on TV after all

CBS News Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will get each get a one-time, ad-free spot on TV for their respective holidays.
