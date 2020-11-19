Today in History for November 19th
Highlights of this day in history: President Abraham Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address; Egypt's Anwar Sadat becomes first Arab leader to visit Israel; Ford halts Edsel production; Bandleader Tommy Dorsey and actress Jodie Foster born. (Nov. 19)
