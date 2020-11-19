Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history.
Barack Obama continued his media tour in promotion of his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' on Sunday's '60 Minutes,' where he revealed the meaning behind the book's title and expressed regret for keeping quiet about Trump for so long.
In a wide ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey, former U.S. President Barack Obama reflected on Joe Biden's election victory, derided what he called a "routinely" lying Trump White House, and his own..