Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales

Denver Post Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News

Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News 02:42

 Barack Obama continued his media tour in promotion of his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' on Sunday's '60 Minutes,' where he revealed the meaning behind the book's title and expressed regret for keeping quiet about Trump for so long.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama: It will take more than one election to reverse US division [Video]

Barack Obama: It will take more than one election to reverse US division

Barack Obama has said it will take more than one election to reverse a cultureof “crazy conspiracy theories” in US politics. The former president, 59, saidthe nation was more divided today than it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump, It’s 'Time' to Concede [Video]

Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump, It’s 'Time' to Concede

Former President Barack Obama spoke about Donald Trump and the presidential election in an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
One of my first scandals was my tan suit: Obama [Video]

One of my first scandals was my tan suit: Obama

In a wide ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey, former U.S. President Barack Obama reflected on Joe Biden's election victory, derided what he called a "routinely" lying Trump White House, and his own..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Barack Obama breaks a first-day sales record for a presidential memoir, with nearly 890,000 copies purchased

 The former president's highly-anticipated memoir, "A Promised Land," has sold over 890,000 copies in its first day. It is the first of two volumes.
Business Insider

Readers Have Been Eagerly Waiting for Barack Obama’s New Memoir. Struggling Booksellers Have, Too.

 “A Promised Land” is a potential lifeline for booksellers whose sales have plummeted during the pandemic.
NYTimes.com