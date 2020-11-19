Prince William Welcomes New Probe Into 1995 Diana Interview
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Prince William has "tentatively welcomed" an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding a BBC interview in 1995 with his mother, Princess Diana, royal officials said Thursday. William, who is second in line to the throne, said in a statement that the probe...
Prince William has "tentatively welcomed" an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding a BBC interview in 1995 with his mother, Princess Diana, royal officials said Thursday. William, who is second in line to the throne, said in a statement that the probe...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources