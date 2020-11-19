Global  
 

Prince William Welcomes New Probe Into 1995 Diana Interview

Newsmax Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Prince William has "tentatively welcomed" an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding a BBC interview in 1995 with his mother, Princess Diana, royal officials said Thursday. William, who is second in line to the throne, said in a statement that the probe...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: William welcomes probe into Diana interview

William welcomes probe into Diana interview 01:20

 The Duke of Cambridge has tentatively welcomed an investigation into the BBC’sPanorama interview with his mother, saying it “should help establish the truthbehind the actions” that led to the programme.

