Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Grey Keeps 'Dirty Dancing' Earnings in Divorce

Newsmax Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Details of Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg's divorce settlement have been revealed. According to a judgment filing obtained by People, the "Dirty Dancing" star will retain all earnings and residuals from the hit 1987 film and its sequel, "Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights." Grey...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Jennifer Grey to Be Officially Single After Valentine's Day 2021

 The 'Dirty Dancing' star, whose divorce from Clark Gregg has been signed off by a judge, announced in July that she and her estranged husband have quietly parted...
AceShowbiz