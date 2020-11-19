Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Clooney Gave 14 Friends $1 Million Each

Newsmax Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
George Clooney once gave 14 of his close friends $1 million each to thank them for supporting him throughout his career. In an interview with GQ published Tuesday, the actor explained that he wanted to do something momentous to show how much he valued their friendship. So he...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: George Clooney wanted to gift pals $1 million while he was still alive

George Clooney wanted to gift pals $1 million while he was still alive 00:57

 George Clooney has decided he didn't want his closest friends to wait for the $1 million dollars each he'd bequeathed them in his will.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier Catches Up With George Clooney [Video]

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier Catches Up With George Clooney

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier shares the latest details on George Clooney's act of kindness giving $1M to his closest friends, his wife Amal, his twins, and the aftermath of his 2018 motorcycle..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published
Why George Clooney gifted his 14 best friends $1 million each [Video]

Why George Clooney gifted his 14 best friends $1 million each

A few years ago, George Clooney's pal Rande Gerber shocked fans by saying Clooney had given each of their close friends a suitcase containing $1 million in cash.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:59Published
Generous George: George Clooney reveals why he gave $1m to 14 of his friends in 2013 [Video]

Generous George: George Clooney reveals why he gave $1m to 14 of his friends in 2013

George Clooney gave $1 million to 14 of his friends in 2013 because he credits his success to them.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

George Clooney gave $1 million cash to 14 of his closest friends after 'Gravity' success; here's why

 Clooney described how he gave cash to his friends and said that he showed them a map of all the places he's been able to visit in the world, thanks to their...
DNA

George Clooney Finally Confirms the Wild Rumor That He Gave 14 of His Friends $1 Million Each in a Suitcase

George Clooney Finally Confirms the Wild Rumor That He Gave 14 of His Friends $1 Million Each in a Suitcase George Clooney’s friend and business partner, Rande Gerber, said on MSNBC that the actor gave 14 of his closest friends $1 million each in a suitcase. In a new...
Mediaite

George Clooney Reveals Why He Gave $1 Million Cash to 14 of His Friends in 2013

 George Clooney is finally confirming that story that his friend Rande Gerber told years ago where years ago, he gifted 14 of his friends one million dollars in...
Just Jared