Florida Jobless Claims Drop As Slow Holiday Season Nears

cbs4.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
First-time unemployment claims dropped more than 30 percent last week in Florida, as the state approaches a holiday period that is anticipated to have slow retail sales and reduced travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
