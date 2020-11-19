Florida Jobless Claims Drop As Slow Holiday Season Nears
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
First-time unemployment claims dropped more than 30 percent last week in Florida, as the state approaches a holiday period that is anticipated to have slow retail sales and reduced travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
First-time unemployment claims dropped more than 30 percent last week in Florida, as the state approaches a holiday period that is anticipated to have slow retail sales and reduced travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources