Owl saved from Rockefeller Center Christmas tree after days without food

CBS News Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
A wildlife center is now rehabilitating the owl, named Rockefeller, and "feeding him all the mice he will eat."
Video Credit: nypost - Published
Adorable owl found tucked inside Rockefeller Christmas tree 00:45

