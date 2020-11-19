Global  
 

Oxford vaccine news offers hope as COVID-19 spikes prompt school closures and business restrictions

CBS News Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
New York City public schools are closed after the city reached a 3% positivity rate in coronavirus infections on Wednesday. As cases continue to surge across the country, many states are also reissuing restrictions and curfews, often in places where businesses remain open. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss whether these measures are effective and what impact they have on children. He also addresses recent promising vaccine progress. The most recent testing shows AstraZeneca's vaccine developed at England's Oxford University works well, is safe, and is highly effective on older patients.
News video: How long does Covid immunity last? Brown University's Dr Jha explains #HTLS2020

How long does Covid immunity last? Brown University's Dr Jha explains #HTLS2020 03:55

 In the inaugural session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, spoke to R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times on the issue which will define the current year - the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Jha shed light on the complicated...

