Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kyle Rittenhouse used coronavirus stimulus check to buy AR-15 used in deadly shooting: report

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse used his government stimulus check to buy the AR-15 he allegedly used to fatally shoot two men this summer, according to a new report.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police release photos showing the rifle Rittenhouse allegedly used in Kenosha shooting [Video]

Police release photos showing the rifle Rittenhouse allegedly used in Kenosha shooting

The Antioch Police Department has released new photos showing the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly used to shoot and kill two protesters in Kenosha.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:33Published