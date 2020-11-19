NYC mayor: Orange Zone 'just a matter of time'
The mayor of New York City said Thursday it was a 'just a matter of time' before the city would enter an Orange Zone designation forcing indoor dining and gyms to close. "It's very likely to be in the next week or two." Bill de Blasio said. (Nov. 19)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New York City Most populous city in the United States
Throw NYC | Morning Blend
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 05:39Published
Coronavirus updates: Third vaccine candidate 90% effective; November infections explode; New York City has 650 bodies in freezer trucksA third vaccine candidate with positive news: AstraZeneca says its shot is 90% effective. Nevada is under 'statewide pause.' Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
NY Business Leaders Push Trump to Begin TransitionAt the urging of New York’s attorney general, business leaders in New York push for the Trump administration to begin a transfer of power.
NYTimes.com
Business Leaders, Citing Damage to Country, Urge Trump to Begin TransitionAt the urging of New York’s attorney general, business leaders in New York push for the Trump administration to begin a transfer of power.
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus updates: New York City still has 650 bodies in freezer trucks; Nevada hits 'pause'; TSA screenings up after CDC travel warningWisconsin GOP Rep. Bryan Steil reveals positive test. Los Angeles County suspends in-person dining. Nevada 'statewide pause'. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Bill de Blasio Mayor of New York City
CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:34Published
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on public schools closing amid citywide coronavirus surgeFirst on "CBS This Morning," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joins to discuss why he closed public schools and what the city needs to do as coronavirus cases..
CBS News
NYC public schools to close amid COVID-19 spike
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:17Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources