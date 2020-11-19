Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NYC mayor: Orange Zone 'just a matter of time'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The mayor of New York City said Thursday it was a 'just a matter of time' before the city would enter an Orange Zone designation forcing indoor dining and gyms to close. "It's very likely to be in the next week or two." Bill de Blasio said. (Nov. 19)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Mayor De Blasio: NYC Will Likely Be Declared Orange Zone In December

Mayor De Blasio: NYC Will Likely Be Declared Orange Zone In December 02:48

 Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that New York City will likely be declared an Orange Zone sometime in the first week of December; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Throw NYC | Morning Blend [Video]

Throw NYC | Morning Blend

Throw NYC focus on up-cycling rather than recycling.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 05:39Published

Coronavirus updates: Third vaccine candidate 90% effective; November infections explode; New York City has 650 bodies in freezer trucks

 A third vaccine candidate with positive news: AstraZeneca says its shot is 90% effective. Nevada is under 'statewide pause.' Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

NY Business Leaders Push Trump to Begin Transition

 At the urging of New York’s attorney general, business leaders in New York push for the Trump administration to begin a transfer of power.
NYTimes.com

Business Leaders, Citing Damage to Country, Urge Trump to Begin Transition

 At the urging of New York’s attorney general, business leaders in New York push for the Trump administration to begin a transfer of power.
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus updates: New York City still has 650 bodies in freezer trucks; Nevada hits 'pause'; TSA screenings up after CDC travel warning

 Wisconsin GOP Rep. Bryan Steil reveals positive test. Los Angeles County suspends in-person dining. Nevada 'statewide pause'. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Bill de Blasio Bill de Blasio Mayor of New York City

CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel [Video]

CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans not travel during next week's Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as cases of COVID-19 spike around the United States. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:34Published

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on public schools closing amid citywide coronavirus surge

 First on "CBS This Morning," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joins to discuss why he closed public schools and what the city needs to do as coronavirus cases..
CBS News
NYC public schools to close amid COVID-19 spike [Video]

NYC public schools to close amid COVID-19 spike

New York City's public school system, the nation's largest, called a halt to in-classroom instruction on Wednesday (November 18), citing a jump in coronavirus infection rates. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Related videos from verified sources

NYC Business Owners Fear Another Round Of COVID Closures Is Imminent [Video]

NYC Business Owners Fear Another Round Of COVID Closures Is Imminent

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that New York City will likely be declared an Orange Zone sometime in the first week of December; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published
Mild weather for orange zone restaurants with outdoor dining [Video]

Mild weather for orange zone restaurants with outdoor dining

The first evening since June with no indoor dining was met with mild temperatures, but diners all have their own threshold for when it's time to pull the plug and order takeout.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:02Published
Coronavirus: Unless Something Dramatic Happens Quickly, New York City Staring At Orange Zone Status Soon [Video]

Coronavirus: Unless Something Dramatic Happens Quickly, New York City Staring At Orange Zone Status Soon

Coronavirus closures in New York City may not stop at just schools. More restrictions could be coming citywide; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

NYC mayor: Orange Zone 'just a matter of time'

 The mayor of New York City said Thursday it was a 'just a matter of time' before the city would enter an Orange Zone designation forcing indoor dining and gyms...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Newsmax

United States: Impact Of New York City School Closure On Employers - Ford & Harrison LLP

 Yesterday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the closure of the New York City Public Schools. This decision will not only impact students and teachers...
Mondaq Also reported by •CBS NewsSBSNewsmax

‘Vision Zero’ Leader Is the Latest to Leave New York Mayor’s Team

 The departure of Polly Trottenberg, the New York City transportation commissioner, is likely to signal a raft of departures from the de Blasio administration.
NYTimes.com