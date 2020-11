Frustrated But Not Surprised: Weary Parents Grapple With Citywide Closure Of Public Schools Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Parkside School in Brooklyn on October 2nd.



"It’s just a crappy situation to be in for everybody." [ more › ] Parkside School in Brooklyn on October 2nd."It’s just a crappy situation to be in for everybody." [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 19 hours ago COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools 01:11 COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools . Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the entire public school system in New York City will close down on Thursday. Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the news on Twitter, saying the city needed to “fight back the second wave of... You Might Like