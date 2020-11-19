Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP Top Stories November 19 P

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Here are the top stories for Thursday, November 19th: CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel; Trump calls on Michigan lawmakers in election fight; Pompeo visits winery in Israeli settlement; Baby bird found in Christmas tree.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel [Video]

CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans not travel during next week's Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as cases of COVID-19 spike around the United States. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:34Published

H.I.V. Death Rates Fell by Half 2010-2018, C.D.C. Says

 From 2010-2018, significantly fewer people died of H.I.V.-related causes, although survival rates for women and people of color did not improve as much.
NYTimes.com

CDC urges Americans not to travel on Thanksgiving

 The CDC's updated guidance​ says the safest way to celebrate is "at home with the people you live with."
CBS News

CDC says people should not travel for Thanksgiving due to COVID-19 surges

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that people should not travel for..
The Verge

Michigan Michigan State of the United States of America

Matt Stafford's Wife Goes Off On Pandemic Lockdown, Calls Michigan 'Dictatorship'

 "I’m so over it. I’m so over living in a dictatorship we call Michigan." That's Kelly Stafford -- wife of Detroit Lions QB Matt Stafford -- railing against..
TMZ.com

Whitmer asks residents to stay put at Thanksgiving

 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is imploring Michigan residents to stay home over Thanksgiving to help stem a rising tide of infections in the state (Nov. 19)
 
USATODAY.com

Rep. Andy Levin on Biden's future Cabinet and the urgency of passing COVID relief

 Michigan Congressman Andy Levin is being floated as a possibility for the position of Labor Secretary in the Biden administration. He joins CBSN to discuss that,..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden victory

 President Donald Trump and his allies are taking increasingly frantic steps to subvert the results of the 2020 election, including summoning state legislators to..
New Zealand Herald

Critics roast Giuliani for apparent hair dye mishap: 'Hire union hair and makeup professionals'

 It's not the first time the President Donald Trump's personal attorney attracted attention for a messy appearance.
USATODAY.com

Biden says Trump's refusal to concede is "incredibly damaging" and "totally irresponsible"

 President-elect Joe Biden was asked at a news conference Thursday about President Trump's continued refusal to concede the election or cooperate with the..
CBS News

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Mike Pompeo becomes first top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement [Video]

Mike Pompeo becomes first top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

Pompeo later visited the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:03Published

From the archives: Jonathan Pollard on 60 Minutes

 Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard was released today after three decades in prison. In 1988, he spoke to Mike Wallace
CBS News
Why Trump overstepped the UN resolutions to recognise the Golan Heights as part of Israel? [Video]

Why Trump overstepped the UN resolutions to recognise the Golan Heights as part of Israel?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:35Published
Pompeo is first top US diplomat to visit Israeli settlement [Video]

Pompeo is first top US diplomat to visit Israeli settlement

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:21Published

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

"This is a part of Israel": Pompeo makes first visit by US top diplomat to Golan Heights [Video]

"This is a part of Israel": Pompeo makes first visit by US top diplomat to Golan Heights

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:25Published
Pompeo in Israel, first top US diplomat to visit Israeli settlement [Video]

Pompeo in Israel, first top US diplomat to visit Israeli settlement

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:09Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

ABC 10News at 11am Top Stories [Video]

ABC 10News at 11am Top Stories

News headlines for Thursday, November 19, 2020 from ABC 10News

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 09:33Published
Containment update on wildfire in Reno [Video]

Containment update on wildfire in Reno

More than a thousand people forced to evacuate because of a wildfire in Reno - are now returning home. The Pinehaven fire broke out Tuesday and is now at least 75% contained.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:46Published
General Motors expands its On-star insurance [Video]

General Motors expands its On-star insurance

General Motors is expanding its on-star brand to offer insurance. On-star has been used as GM's communication system in its vehicles for years.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published