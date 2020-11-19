AP Top Stories November 19 P
Here are the top stories for Thursday, November 19th: CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel; Trump calls on Michigan lawmakers in election fight; Pompeo visits winery in Israeli settlement; Baby bird found in Christmas tree.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel
Credit: Reuters - Politics
H.I.V. Death Rates Fell by Half 2010-2018, C.D.C. SaysFrom 2010-2018, significantly fewer people died of H.I.V.-related causes, although survival rates for women and people of color did not improve as much.
NYTimes.com
CDC urges Americans not to travel on ThanksgivingThe CDC's updated guidance says the safest way to celebrate is "at home with the people you live with."
CBS News
CDC says people should not travel for Thanksgiving due to COVID-19 surgesIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that people should not travel for..
The Verge
Michigan
Matt Stafford's Wife Goes Off On Pandemic Lockdown, Calls Michigan 'Dictatorship'"I’m so over it. I’m so over living in a dictatorship we call Michigan." That's Kelly Stafford -- wife of Detroit Lions QB Matt Stafford -- railing against..
TMZ.com
Whitmer asks residents to stay put at ThanksgivingGov. Gretchen Whitmer is imploring Michigan residents to stay home over Thanksgiving to help stem a rising tide of infections in the state (Nov. 19)
USATODAY.com
Mike Shirkey, a Michigan Republican who will meet with Trump, said this week he would not override Biden’s victory.
NYTimes.com
Rep. Andy Levin on Biden's future Cabinet and the urgency of passing COVID reliefMichigan Congressman Andy Levin is being floated as a possibility for the position of Labor Secretary in the Biden administration. He joins CBSN to discuss that,..
CBS News
Donald Trump
US election: Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden victoryPresident Donald Trump and his allies are taking increasingly frantic steps to subvert the results of the 2020 election, including summoning state legislators to..
New Zealand Herald
Critics roast Giuliani for apparent hair dye mishap: 'Hire union hair and makeup professionals'It's not the first time the President Donald Trump's personal attorney attracted attention for a messy appearance.
USATODAY.com
Biden says Trump's refusal to concede is "incredibly damaging" and "totally irresponsible"President-elect Joe Biden was asked at a news conference Thursday about President Trump's continued refusal to concede the election or cooperate with the..
CBS News
Israel
Mike Pompeo becomes first top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement
Credit: euronews (in English)
From the archives: Jonathan Pollard on 60 MinutesIsraeli spy Jonathan Pollard was released today after three decades in prison. In 1988, he spoke to Mike Wallace
CBS News
Why Trump overstepped the UN resolutions to recognise the Golan Heights as part of Israel?
Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Pompeo is first top US diplomat to visit Israeli settlement
Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Mike Pompeo
"This is a part of Israel": Pompeo makes first visit by US top diplomat to Golan Heights
Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Pompeo in Israel, first top US diplomat to visit Israeli settlement
Credit: FRANCE 24 English
