BuzzFeed buys HuffPost from Verizon
BuzzFeed is buying HuffPost from Verizon as part of a bigger deal that has the wireless giant investing in the digital-media company. (Nov. 19)
BuzzFeed Internet media and news company based in New York City
BuzzFeed to buy HuffPost, taking out a digital rivalThe wireless giant, which has spent billions snapping up online media brands, will take a stake in Buzzfeed.
CBS News
Buzzfeed to take over Huffington PostThe deal will bring together two of the world's most high-profile digital media firms.
BBC News
Verizon goes 180 on HuffPost, sells it to BuzzFeedPhoto by Bodo Marks / picture alliance via Getty Images
BuzzFeed and HuffPost, formerly separate, are now one, as first reported by The Wall Street..
The Verge
Verizon Communications American communications company
HuffPost American online news aggregator and blog
