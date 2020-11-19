Global  
 

BuzzFeed buys HuffPost from Verizon

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
BuzzFeed is buying HuffPost from Verizon as part of a bigger deal that has the wireless giant investing in the digital-media company. (Nov. 19)
 
BuzzFeed Internet media and news company based in New York City

BuzzFeed to buy HuffPost, taking out a digital rival

 The wireless giant, which has spent billions snapping up online media brands, will take a stake in Buzzfeed.
CBS News

Buzzfeed to take over Huffington Post

 The deal will bring together two of the world's most high-profile digital media firms.
BBC News

Verizon goes 180 on HuffPost, sells it to BuzzFeed

 Photo by Bodo Marks / picture alliance via Getty Images

BuzzFeed and HuffPost, formerly separate, are now one, as first reported by The Wall Street..
The Verge
'FinCEN' reports say big banks moved dirty money [Video]

'FinCEN' reports say big banks moved dirty money

Several global banks moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over a period of nearly two decades, despite red flags about the origins of the money, BuzzFeed and other media reported on Sunday, citing confidential documents submitted by banks to the U.S. government. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:14Published

Verizon Communications American communications company

Samsung’s entire Galaxy S20 lineup is cheaper than ever today

 Photo by Brennan King / The Verge

Samsung’s entire range of S20 series phones is available at all-time-low prices at a few retailers, including..
The Verge

Verizon’s updated streaming box can help you find your remote

 Image: Verizon

Verizon just launched an updated version of its Stream TV streaming box, with a new feature for finding lost remotes and built-in..
The Verge
Remote working boosts Verizon profit past targets [Video]

Remote working boosts Verizon profit past targets

Verizon Communications beat estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its phone and internet services as offices and schools continued to operate virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

HuffPost American online news aggregator and blog

Psychologists Hereby Offer Their Permission To Put Up Your Holiday Decorations Now [Video]

Psychologists Hereby Offer Their Permission To Put Up Your Holiday Decorations Now

Just like not wearing white shoes after Labor Day, another American unwritten rule is to wait until after Thanksgiving to start decorating for the December holidays. But according to HuffPost, people seem to be breaking with tradition in 2020 and are putting up their decorations early. Mental health experts say that could be a very good thing. As many of our beloved holiday traditions may be on pause because of COVID-19, decorating is one way we can safely and healthfully lift our spirits.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

BuzzFeed Is Buying HuffPo [Video]

BuzzFeed Is Buying HuffPo

BuzzFeed is acquiring HuffPost. CNN reports that this purchase is part of a larger deal with Verizon Media Group. Verizon Media bought HuffPost as part of a deal with AOL in 2015. Verizon will..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

Apple and Verizon Debut '5G Fleet Swap' Enterprise iPhone Trade-In Program

 Verizon today announced the launch of the "5G Fleet Swap," a new program that's designed to allow enterprise customers to trade in their entire fleet of...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider9to5Mac

BuzzFeed buying HuffPost from Verizon for undisclosed price

 BuzzFeed is buying HuffPost from Verizon as part of a bigger deal that has the wireless giant investing in the digital-media company. BuzzFeed and Verizon did...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •TechCrunchBelfast TelegraphUpworthy

Verizon, Redbox to set up streaming service

 Phone company Verizon Communications will challenge Netflix and start a video streaming service this year with Redbox and its DVD rental kiosks. The rising cost...
SFGate Also reported by •AppleInsiderCBC.ca