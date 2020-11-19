Global  
 

California Imposes Overnight Curfew to Stem Coronavirus

Newsmax Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases that it fears could tax the state's health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Curfew for San Diego County, most California counties issued

Curfew for San Diego County, most California counties issued 02:06

 Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered a statewide "limited Stay at Home Order" for San Diego County and other counties in the state's COVID-19 purple tier.

