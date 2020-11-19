California Imposes Overnight Curfew to Stem Coronavirus
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases that it fears could tax the state's health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.
