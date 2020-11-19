Georgia Trump Supporter Denied Order Halting Vote Certification
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () A conservative Atlanta lawyer failed to win a court order halting certification of Georgia's election results showing Joe Biden won the state over President Donald Trump by more than 12,000 votes.U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by L. Lin...
Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump.
Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law.
The state is expected to
certify the results Friday morning.
Once it does so, if the margin remains within 0.5%, the losing campaign can...