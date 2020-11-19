Georgia Trump Supporter Denied Order Halting Vote Certification

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base'



Georgia's Republican top election official Brad Raffensperger says he believes President Trump's attacks on mail voting suppressed his own base. In fact, Raffensperger says Trump's baseless claims.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 4 days ago For The First Time In Nearly Thirty Years, Georgia Goes Blue For Biden



Decision Desk HQ and Insider have announced that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won Georgia. It's the first Democratic presidential victory in the state since.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago Election 2020: Biden Picks Chief Of Staff, Trump Points To Georgia Recount



President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his White House chief of staff, going with someone very familiar to him. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:43 Published 1 week ago