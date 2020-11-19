Global  
 

Georgia Trump Supporter Denied Order Halting Vote Certification

Newsmax Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
A conservative Atlanta lawyer failed to win a court order halting certification of Georgia's election results showing Joe Biden won the state over President Donald Trump by more than 12,000 votes.U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by L. Lin...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump 01:10

 Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the results Friday morning. Once it does so, if the margin remains within 0.5%, the losing campaign can...

