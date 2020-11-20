Global  
 

California governor issues curfew as coronavirus cases rise

CBS News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The order, which goes into effect Saturday, stops gatherings and non-essential work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in areas where transmission of the virus is widespread.
 California has imposed a “limited” stay-at-home order in counties under the state’s purple, or widespread, reopening tier as the state experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

