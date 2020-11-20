Global  
 

Jonathan Bennett stars in Hallmark holiday movie with LGBTQ storyline

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Jonathan Bennett says his latest Hallmark holiday movie is extra special. "The Christmas House" has an LGBTQ storyline. Bennett, who is gay in real-life, hopes "The Christmas House" makes someone watching feel comforted and seen. It premieres Nov. 22. (Nov. 19)
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: 'The Christmas House' Stars Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett On Hallmark Channel's First LGBTQ+ Storyline | THR Interviews

'The Christmas House' Stars Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett On Hallmark Channel's First LGBTQ+ Storyline | THR Interviews 04:17

 Robert Buckley and Jonathan Bennett spoke to THR about starring as brothers in their new holiday film 'The Christmas House,' which marks the first Hallmark Channel Christmas movie to feature a storyline about a LGBTQ+ couple.

