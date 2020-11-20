Jonathan Bennett stars in Hallmark holiday movie with LGBTQ storyline
Jonathan Bennett says his latest Hallmark holiday movie is extra special. "The Christmas House" has an LGBTQ storyline. Bennett, who is gay in real-life, hopes "The Christmas House" makes someone watching feel comforted and seen. It premieres Nov. 22. (Nov. 19)
