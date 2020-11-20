Global  
 

Biden's win in Georgia reaffirmed after recount

CBS News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The president can request a recount because the results were still within 0.5%, but not until after statewide certification of results, which has to take place by Friday.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss 03:05

 [NFA] President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election outcome in those states. This report produced by Chris Dignam with legal analysis from Jan Wolfe.

US election: Georgia error nearly gave Joe Biden 9600 extra votes

 Three previously uncounted batches of votes have now been discovered in Georgia, narrowing Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump by more than 1400.The three caches..
New Zealand Herald

Sen. Lindsey Graham faces ethics complaint over call to top election official in Georgia about ballots

 Sen. Lindsey Graham was the target of an ethics complaint after his phone call with an election official in Georgia over how the state counts ballots.
USATODAY.com
Pivac backs Sir Ian Botham’s grandson James to have ‘very big future’ [Video]

Pivac backs Sir Ian Botham’s grandson James to have ‘very big future’

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has described James Botham as “a player with a very bigfuture” after selecting him for his Test debut. Botham – grandson of Englandcricket great Sir Ian Botham – will makes his Wales bow in Saturday’s AutumnNations Cup clash against Georgia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:24Published

Trump pressures key Michigan officials in election fight

 President Trump has called Republican legislators from Michigan to the White House to persuade them to intervene after Warren County Republicans failed to block..
CBS News

Schumer and Pelosi to meet with Biden on Friday

 It's the first time Biden and Harris will meet with Pelosi and Schumer in person since they were projected to win the election.
CBS News

US election 2020: Biden says Trump denial 'sending horrible message'

 The president-elect says Donald Trump has shown "incredible irresponsibility" in challenging defeat.
BBC News

Activists rally in DC to pressure Biden on climate

 Activists from a number of progressive groups rallied in Washington to push President-elect Joe Biden to uphold his commitments on climate change. (Nov...
USATODAY.com

Georgia recount numbers coming in a few hours [Video]

Georgia recount numbers coming in a few hours

In just a matter of hours, we could get the tally to Georgia's ballot recount. Georgia law required the hand re-count because the margin between President-Elect Joe Biden and President Trump was so..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published
Georgia election to confirm handcount [Video]

Georgia election to confirm handcount

The State of Georgia is expected to certify their election results by tomorrow. They had to hand recount approximately five million votes.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:33Published
US Presidential election recount: Georgia officials say result not likely to change [Video]

US Presidential election recount: Georgia officials say result not likely to change

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 02:00Published

Bishops Beset By Biden – OpEd

 Assuming Joe Biden is chosen as president next month by the Electoral College, he will pose a problem for the bishops. Indeed, the head of the United States...
Eurasia Review

Why Biden Will Keep US-Imposed Cold War Rolling – OpEd

Why Biden Will Keep US-Imposed Cold War Rolling – OpEd Much will certainly change in the world of U.S. foreign policy when Joe Biden enters the White House. There will be a more measured tone, and less reliance upon...
Eurasia Review

Jesuit magazine La Civiltá Cattolica praises Biden presidential victory

 CNA Staff, Nov 19, 2020 / 02:15 pm (CNA).- La Civiltá Cattolica, the Jesuit-run magazine whose publication is overseen by the Vatican’s Secretary of State,...
CNA Also reported by •Eurasia Review