Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showing effectiveness in older adults

CBS News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Progress is quickly being made in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca says the vaccine it is developing at Oxford University in London is highly effective in older adults. This is the third vaccine to show promise in recent weeks, and it could be available alongside the vaccines being developed by Pfizer and Moderna. Charlie D'Agata discusses how the AstraZeneca vaccine differs from the other two.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Oxford Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in older adults – study

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in older adults – study 01:10

 The University of Oxford is expected to release data on the effectiveness ofits coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks, with the latest trial resultssuggesting it produces a strong immune response in older adults. The ChAdOx1nCov-2019 vaccine has been shown to trigger a robust immune response...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine up to 90% effective, late stage trials show

 Another potential coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results. Charlie D'Agata reports from Oxford University in England on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: Third vaccine candidate 90% effective; November infections explode; New York City has 650 bodies in freezer trucks

 A third vaccine candidate with positive news: AstraZeneca says its shot is 90% effective. Nevada is under 'statewide pause.' Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
What does the Oxford vaccine announcement mean for the population? [Video]

What does the Oxford vaccine announcement mean for the population?

The AstraZeneca/Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine has reported interimresults from a phase 3 trial showing the jab can prevent the majority ofpeople from developing the disease. What do these findings mean for people inthe UK being vaccinated?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:32Published
AstraZeneca, Oxford say their vaccine is up to 90% effective [Video]

AstraZeneca, Oxford say their vaccine is up to 90% effective

U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and England's University of Oxford announced Monday that late-stage trials show their COVID-19 vaccine was up to 90% effective in preventing the disease. Story: https://bit.ly/397Xva7

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:21Published

After Pfizer and Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca claims 90% efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine

 According to the Oxford University release, no volunteer complained of any medical issue during the trial of the vaccine.
DNA

University of Oxford University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England

Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December [Video]

Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year. The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge discuss experiences of parenthood [Video]

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge discuss experiences of parenthood

The Duke of Cambridge has voiced concerns about fathers who “just don’t knowwhat to do” during a chat with men whose parenting skills have been supportedby a charity. William said he worried some fathers “don’t know where to go”for help, as he and Kate spoke to the group who have attended fatherhoodcourses run by Future Men, a London-based charity providing guidance to menand boys. The duchess has made championing the early years development ofchildren one of the main pillars of her public work and the results of herlandmark national survey about the issue are expected in the coming days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem in ATP Final [Video]

Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem in ATP Final

Daniil Medvedev barged to the head of the queue of young pretenders as the Russian captured the biggest title of his career by storming back to beat Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to London’s last ATP Finals on Sunday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Worldwide COVID-19 cases surge to 58 million as Europe suffers blow

 CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the global toll of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Sadiq Khan: 'There is potentially an existential threat to central London'

 London’s mayor on his experience of racism growing up, increasing diversity in the Met and the effect of lockdown on his mental health There have only been..
WorldNews

UK leader to end England's coronavirus lockdown on Dec. 2

 LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to end an England-wide lockdown as scheduled on Dec. 2 and will announce a return to regional restrictions..
WorldNews

Charlie D'Agata Charlie D'Agata

Phase 2 results of Oxford, AstraZeneca vaccine trial show promising results

 Scientists in England say the latest results of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine show it's safe and provokes an immune response. It joins a growing list of vaccine..
CBS News

Mass coronavirus testing pilot program underway in U.K.

 A mass coronavirus testing pilot program is underway in the U.K. following a surge in new cases. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joined CBSN from..
CBS News

Moderna Moderna American biotechnology company

'A new era': Success of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines a major breakthrough

 Coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are based on messenger RNA technology that could transform the way science fights diseases.
USATODAY.com

Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine trial shows up to 90 percent effectiveness

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the UK’s Oxford University and AstraZeneca has an average efficacy of 70.4..
The Verge

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to cost govts $25-$37 per dose: CEO

 Governments seeking to purchase Moderna's potential COVID-19 vaccine may have to shell out $25 and $37 per dose, depending on the size of the order, the..
WorldNews

Fact check: Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research

 A large donation made in April by Dolly Parton caught the attention of social media users after Moderna announced a promising new COVID-19 vaccine.
USATODAY.com

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorisation [Video]

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorisation

The vaccine created by the companies is known as BNT162b2.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Related videos from verified sources

FDA To Discuss Emergency Authorization For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

FDA To Discuss Emergency Authorization For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

An FDA advisory committee will meet next month to discuss an emergency use authorization. The emergency use authorization would be for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this week, Pfizer said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
A look inside Tennessee's COVID-19 Vaccination plan [Video]

A look inside Tennessee's COVID-19 Vaccination plan

With Tennessee officials saying widespread distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine is still several months away, we are taking a closer look at the plan in place to distribute the vaccine in Tennessee.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:48Published
Pfizer Applies For Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Pfizer Applies For Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer on Friday formally asked the FDA to allow emergency use for its vaccine. The first doses could be available in a month.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

The ethics of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

 CNA Staff, Nov 17, 2020 / 03:01 pm (CNA).- While the Bishop of Tyler asserted Monday that the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna “is not morally...
CNA Also reported by •cbs4.comHaaretzWorldNewsJerusalem PostMid-DayUpworthy

Successful coronavirus vaccine trials provide new hope in fight against the disease

 Results show a 94.5 effective rate on a new coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, in Phase 3 trials. The company expects to request emergency use authorization from...
CBS News Also reported by •Motley FoolInvezz

Jewish immigrant leading Pfizer’s vaccine hopes US stays a melting pot

Jewish immigrant leading Pfizer’s vaccine hopes US stays a melting pot The new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, like the Moderna one announced Monday, is made from mRNA, a relatively new technology that Dolsten says will allow companies to...
Jerusalem Post