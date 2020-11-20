Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showing effectiveness in older adults
Progress is quickly being made in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca says the vaccine it is developing at Oxford University in London is highly effective in older adults. This is the third vaccine to show promise in recent weeks, and it could be available alongside the vaccines being developed by Pfizer and Moderna. Charlie D'Agata discusses how the AstraZeneca vaccine differs from the other two.
