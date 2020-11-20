Birthday Time: Biden Turns 78, Will Be Oldest US President
Friday, 20 November 2020 () Joe Biden turned 78 on Friday. In two months, he is expected to take the reins of a politically fractured nation facing the worst public health crisis in a century, high unemployment, and a reckoning on racial injustice. As he wrestles with those issues, Biden will be attempting to...
Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden held a press briefing Monday afternoon outlining his plans for improving the economy which includes continuing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden saying the pandemic has a direct impact on the economy and that the time has come for the country to unite against...