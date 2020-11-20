Global  
 

Birthday Time: Biden Turns 78, Will Be Oldest US President

Newsmax Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden turned 78 on Friday. In two months, he is expected to take the reins of a politically fractured nation facing the worst public health crisis in a century, high unemployment, and a reckoning on racial injustice. As he wrestles with those issues, Biden will be attempting to...
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: President-elect Joe Biden calls for unity against COVID-19

President-elect Joe Biden calls for unity against COVID-19 01:32

 Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden held a press briefing Monday afternoon outlining his plans for improving the economy which includes continuing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden saying the pandemic has a direct impact on the economy and that the time has come for the country to unite against...

