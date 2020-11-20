Pfizer and Moderna work to effectively ship and store coronavirus vaccine doses

The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir For COVID-19 Patients



The FDA approved remdesivir as a treatment for severe COVID-19 cases last month. This is after granting emergency authorization in May, reports Business Insider. But on Thursday, the WHO announced it will not recommend the drug's use for COVID-19 patients. "There is currently no evidence that it improves survival or the need for ventilation," the organization said. Remdesivir was the first coronavirus treatment to receive emergency authorization from the FDA.

