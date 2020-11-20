Pfizer and Moderna work to effectively ship and store coronavirus vaccine doses
While two major drug companies await approval from the FDA on their coronavirus vaccines, behind the scenes, they're drawing up plans to store, ship and distribute the doses. "CBS This Morning Saturday" co-host Dana Jacobson shares how vaccine companies face some icy challenges.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
Covid vaccine: Pfizer to apply for authorisation in USOfficials expect the vaccine to be given emergency approval in the first two weeks of December.
BBC News
Pfizer asks U.S. regulators to OK emergency use of COVID vaccineWith the coronavirus surging around the U.S. and the world, the pressure is on for regulators to make a speedy decision.
CBS News
Coronavirus updates: Pfizer could file for emergency use authorization Friday; Mexico tops 100K deaths; El Paso seeks more morgue attendantsPfizer plans to file for FDA approval. Hawaii updates traveling rules. Mexico tops 100K deaths. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Moderna American biotechnology company
Can COVID-19 Survivors Get The Vaccine?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showing effectiveness in older adultsProgress is quickly being made in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca says the vaccine it is developing at Oxford University in London is highly..
CBS News
CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:34Published
Pfizer, Moderna have delivered 'best news so far' in COVID-19 fight, but USA TODAY's vaccine panel warns of logistical challengesExpert panel pushes USA TODAY's COVID vaccine clock ahead on positive candidate news but logistic challenges loom getting doses into American's arms.
USATODAY.com
Dana Jacobson American sports announcer
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir For COVID-19 Patients
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Pence: Vaccine deployment will begin within 24 hours of FDA authorizationThe White House's coronavirus task force held its first briefing since July and focused on plans for rolling out a vaccine as soon as possible. Dr. Leo Nissola..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources