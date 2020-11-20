NY probe looking at Trump Org's payments to Ivanka Trump

Hair Dye Streams Down Rudy Giuliani’s Face



Rudy Giuliani appeared to have hair dye dripping down his face during a press conference. Donald Trump's lawyer was sweating heavily on stage at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC. The former Mayor of New York repeated baseless claims that voter fraud affected the results of the 2020 election. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:00 Published on January 1, 1970