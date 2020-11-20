Global  
 

NY probe looking at Trump Org's payments to Ivanka Trump

CBS News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Investigation reportedly is looking at fees paid to Ivanka Trump, who said the inquiry amounts to "harassment."
Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump hits back after being dragged into her father's tax probe

 New York's attorney general has sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization for records related to consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump as part of a broad civil..
New Zealand Herald

Trump Tax Write-Offs Are Ensnared in 2 New York Fraud Investigations

 Inquiries into the president and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, are now looking at tax deductions taken on consulting fees. Some of the payments..
NYTimes.com

Ivanka Trump was a privileged 'brat' at high school, says childhood friend

 Ivanka Trump was a "brat" at her Manhattan high school, one of her closest teenage friends has claimed.Lysandra Ohrstrom, a 38-year-old journalist, paints an..
New Zealand Herald

Ivanka Trump didn’t want to read books about ‘f***ing poor people’, claims ‘ex-best friend’ in a new exposé

 A woman who says she was Ivanka Trump's best friend in school claims the future first daughter once told her: “why would you tell me to read a book about..
WorldNews

New Zealand Herald
The Real Trump Coup – OpEd

The Real Trump Coup – OpEd Trump puts whiteness first and that means he will always have support and Republican leaders know it. Joe Biden has garnered more than 270 electoral votes and...
Eurasia Review

America’s Elites (Not Trump) Are Responsible For Undermining American Democracy – OpEd

America’s Elites (Not Trump) Are Responsible For Undermining American Democracy – OpEd By Tho Bishop* It is an overplayed cliché to refer to the insanity of the current year. Still, 2020 manages to surprise. It is increasingly looking like 2020...
Eurasia Review

NY probes Trump consulting payments that reduced his taxes

 NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general has sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization for records related to consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump as part...
SeattlePI.com