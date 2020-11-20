Owl Found in Rockefeller Center Tree Could Take Flight Soon
A tiny owl that was found dehydrated and hungry in the branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is eating its way back to good health and is set to be released back into the wild Saturday...
