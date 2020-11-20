Owl Found in Rockefeller Center Tree Could Take Flight Soon

Global  
 

Newsmax Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A tiny owl that was found dehydrated and hungry in the branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is eating its way back to good health and is set to be released back into the wild Saturday...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Workers Find Owl In Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Workers Find Owl In Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 00:31

 Workers moving the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree got a little surprise. They found an owl tucked away in the branches.

