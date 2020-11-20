Global  
 

NY probe looking at Trump Org's payments to Ivanka Trump

CBS News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Investigation reportedly is looking at fees paid to Ivanka Trump, who said the inquiry amounts to "harassment."
