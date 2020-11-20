Michael Douglas Recalls How He Met Catherine Zeta-Jones
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Michael Douglas is recounting how he met and fell in love with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. In celebration of their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, the 76-year-old actor shared their sweet story in an audio message on Instagram. It was love at first sight for...
