Sheriffs not enforcing Newsom's coronavirus curfew, won't 'make criminals' of law-abiding citizens

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Fresno Sheriff Margaret Mims said she wouldn't be penalizing residents who didn't follow the coronavirus curfew imposed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, FOX 26 reported.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: COVID-19: UCSF Epidemiologist On California Curfew Order, Says Rising Cases 'A Wake Up Call'

COVID-19: UCSF Epidemiologist On California Curfew Order, Says Rising Cases 'A Wake Up Call' 03:08

 Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at UCSF, answers questions about California's new order banning non-essential gatherings during the overnight hours. (11/19/20)

