Rudy Giuliani's Son Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Newsmax Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Andrew Giuliani, the son of Rudy Giuliani and a White House public liaison assistant, has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be self-quarantining, he announced on Friday. "This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," Andrew Giuliani tweeted. "I am experiencing...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Trickled Down His Face At Wild News Conference

Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Trickled Down His Face At Wild News Conference 00:33

 AP Rudy Giuliani gave a bizarre press conference Thursday in which he quoted "My Cousin Vinny," floated unfounded conspiracy theories, and claimed President Donald Trump won an election that he decisively lost. In the middle of the press conference, Giuliani's hair dye started running down the side...

