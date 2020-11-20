Rudy Giuliani's Son Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Andrew Giuliani, the son of Rudy Giuliani and a White House public liaison assistant, has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be self-quarantining, he announced on Friday. "This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," Andrew Giuliani tweeted. "I am experiencing...
Andrew Giuliani, the son of Rudy Giuliani and a White House public liaison assistant, has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be self-quarantining, he announced on Friday. "This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," Andrew Giuliani tweeted. "I am experiencing...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources