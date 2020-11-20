Global  
 

John Bolton says Republican leaders need to "speak the truth" about Trump's false election fraud claims

CBS News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the White House transition despite facing steep hurdles from the Trump administration. Former Trump national security adviser turned critic John Bolton is speaking out about the controversy. He joins CBSN to explain why he thinks the future of the Republican Party is at stake.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Feinstein grills Twitter CEO over Trump's false election tweet

Feinstein grills Twitter CEO over Trump's false election tweet 01:52

 Senate Judiciary Committee senior Democrat Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday grilled Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for not doing enough to crack down on inaccurate tweets, specifically President Trump's tweet on November 7th when he falsely claimed he 'won the election by a lot'.

John Bolton says Trump will try to "squeeze" Michigan officials during White House visit

 Trump's former national security adviser said the president is trying to intimidate state officials.
CBS News

'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state [Video]

'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state

President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election was dealt another blow on Friday when a high-ranking Georgia official announced President-elect Joe Biden was the winner after a recount in the U.S. state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, positive with COVID a day after attending news conference with father on election fraud claims

 The list of those close to Trump who have been infected includes White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who tested positive earlier this month.
USATODAY.com

Florida Senator Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus

 Scott campaigned maskless at an indoor event last week for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia.
CBS News

Few Republicans push back against false claims about the election

 Most Republicans are publicly staying silent or explicitly backing the president.
CBS News

'We are a nation of laws, not tweets': Republican Sens. Romney and Sasse decry Trump efforts to challenge election

 "It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President," Romney said of Trump's contacts with local officials.
USATODAY.com
Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden [Video]

Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden

[NFA] With legal efforts to overturn his loss in the U.S. presidential election flailing, President Donald Trump's campaign is trying to persuade Republican state legislators to intervene in battleground states won by Democratic rival Joe Biden. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:54Published

'It cannot be done': Biden lawyer says Michigan electoral plot would be unconstitutional

 "The harm is real. But there is absolutely no chance Donald Trump can be successful in what it is he's trying to do," Biden lawyer Bob Bauer said.
USATODAY.com

Trump and Biden teams at odds over toll of transition delay

 President-elect Biden said his lack of access to key information could damage recovery efforts and cost lives.
CBS News

President-elect Biden inherits tense U.S.-China relationship

 President-elect Joe Biden is entering office at a time when relations between China and the U.S. are strained. The Wall Street Journal's China bureau chief,..
CBS News

Watch Live: White House holds briefing for first time since Trump lost election

 The White House press secretary has not held a press briefing since October 1.
CBS News

WATCH: Michigan GOP legislative leaders arrive in Washington ahead of meeting with Trump [Video]

WATCH: Michigan GOP legislative leaders arrive in Washington ahead of meeting with Trump

President Donald Trump has summoned Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:44Published
Report: Lara Trump Considering Senate Run In 2022 [Video]

Report: Lara Trump Considering Senate Run In 2022

Lara Trump is President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law. The New York Times reports that she is considering a Senate run in 2022. The Times claims that Lara, who is married to Trump's second eldest..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani faces embarrassment, black hair dye streams down his face|Oneindia News [Video]

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani faces embarrassment, black hair dye streams down his face|Oneindia News

It is the latest in a series of embarrassing events for the former mayor of New York City. An embarrassing moment for US President Donald Trump's lawyer as the heat is melting him already, following..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:06Published

Order Out Of Chaos: Who Will Replace ‘President Biden’? – OpEd

 “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.” That statement by US President...
Eurasia Review

US election: Melania Trump may have upgraded her prenup in 2017

US election: Melania Trump may have upgraded her prenup in 2017 US President Donald Trump's time in the White House is expected to end in a matter of weeks and the question of what he and Melania will do has been the topic of...
New Zealand Herald