John Bolton says Republican leaders need to "speak the truth" about Trump's false election fraud claims
President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the White House transition despite facing steep hurdles from the Trump administration. Former Trump national security adviser turned critic John Bolton is speaking out about the controversy. He joins CBSN to explain why he thinks the future of the Republican Party is at stake.
