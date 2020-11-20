Global  
 

Chadwick Boseman's Widow Appointed Administrator of His Estate

Newsmax Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Chadwick Boseman's Widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, is now the personal representative with limited authority of the late actor's estate. Ledward filed a petition in October to be appointed administrator after...
