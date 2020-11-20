Chadwick Boseman's Widow Appointed Administrator of His Estate

Chadwick Boseman died without a will



Chadwick Boseman died without a will Credit: Page Six Duration: 00:45 Published on October 16, 2020

Chadwick Boseman's wife files probate case as he died without a will



Chadwick Boseman's widow has asked a judge to make her executor of the Black Panther star's estate as he died without a will. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on October 16, 2020