Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Azerbaijan's army enters region ceded by Armenia; coronavirus tears through Syria's Idlib

CBS News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Azerbaijan said its army entered the first of three regions ceded by Armenia under a Russian-brokered peace deal. Also, hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients in Idlib, Syria's last opposition-controlled territory, and at least 37 people were killed in two days of unrest in Uganda as security forces try to quell protests triggered by the arrest of Bobi Wine, a popular musician running for president. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joined "CBSN AM" from Johannesburg with those headlines.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Azerbaijan aims to take Armenia to international court

Azerbaijan aims to take Armenia to international court 02:58

 Azerbaijan’s government will invite international experts to assess the damage before going to the international court against what it calls Armenian 'war crimes'.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire: Azerbaijani leader hails handover of Aghdam region by Armenia [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire: Azerbaijani leader hails handover of Aghdam region by Armenia

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:31Published
Azerbaijan troops enter first district handed over by Armenia [Video]

Azerbaijan troops enter first district handed over by Armenia

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:43Published
Azerbaijan takes over first district laid out in Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal [Video]

Azerbaijan takes over first district laid out in Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

After the district of Aghdam, Kalbajar is set to be handed over on the November 25 and Lachin on December 1.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published

Celebrations in Azerbaijan following ceasefire

 Celebrations erupted across Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan following a ceasefire agreement with Armenia. (Nov. 19)
 
USATODAY.com

Idlib Idlib City in Syria

Syria-Russia alliance targeted civilians in Idlib: HRW report [Video]

Syria-Russia alliance targeted civilians in Idlib: HRW report

The New York-based watchdog says the targeting of civilians by the Syrian-Russian alliance may amount to crimes against humanity.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire: Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of using phosphorus bombs [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire: Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of using phosphorus bombs

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:58Published

Syria Syria Country in the Middle East

US general says Islamic State in Iraq and Syria still long-term threat

 Although the Islamic State extremist group is battered and scattered, it cannot be fully defeated until the world finds a way to reconcile and resettle the..
New Zealand Herald
Mike Pompeo becomes first top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement [Video]

Mike Pompeo becomes first top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

Pompeo later visited the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:03Published
Syria's last rebel stronghold risks COVID-19 crisis [Video]

Syria's last rebel stronghold risks COVID-19 crisis

The United Nations says daily infections have increased by 300 percent in the last month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:56Published
Israel strikes Syria, a sign of post-Trump stance [Video]

Israel strikes Syria, a sign of post-Trump stance

Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria on Wednesday, sending a signal that it will pursue its policy of striking across the border despite U.S. President Donald Trump's election defeat. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Ugandan musician, activist, and politician

Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine charged, freed on bail [Video]

Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine charged, freed on bail

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:21Published
Who is Bobi Wine, one of Uganda's most prominent opposition figures? [Video]

Who is Bobi Wine, one of Uganda's most prominent opposition figures?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:54Published
Uganda unrest: Bobi Wine released on bail as protest death toll rises to 37 [Video]

Uganda unrest: Bobi Wine released on bail as protest death toll rises to 37

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:59Published
Death toll from Uganda clashes rises to 37 after Bobi Wine's arrest [Video]

Death toll from Uganda clashes rises to 37 after Bobi Wine's arrest

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:21Published

Debora Patta South African broadcast journalist and editor

Researchers conclude largest Arctic expedition

 Scientists have completed the largest Arctic science expedition in modern history. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joined CBSN with a look at how..
CBS News

Deadly conflict in Ethiopia threatens peace across the Horn of Africa

 A deadly conflict in northern Ethiopia is raising concerns about the possibility of a full-blown civil war breaking out in the region. CBS News foreign..
CBS News

Johannesburg Johannesburg The largest city in South Africa


Uganda Uganda Landlocked country in eastern central Africa

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Azerbaijan to sue Armenia for 'vandalism' [Video]

Azerbaijan to sue Armenia for 'vandalism'

Al Jazeera has been given rare access to the town of Fuzuli which was recently recaptured by its forces.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
Indian Army felicitates corona warriors in J and K's Poonch [Video]

Indian Army felicitates corona warriors in J and K's Poonch

The Indian Army and residents of Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir have taken a pledge to defeat the coronavirus. A programme was organised to felicitate the corona warriors of the region. Sarpanch,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:56Published
Azerbaijan extends Armenian pullout deadline from Kalbajar [Video]

Azerbaijan extends Armenian pullout deadline from Kalbajar

Residents of Armenian origin in Kalbajar district are on a mass exodus as Azerbaijan is due to formally take over.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

She Helped South Korea in Its Time of Need. In the Pandemic, It Repaid Her.

 Decades ago, a young American woman served an impoverished South Korea as a Peace Corps volunteer. Now the country is an economic powerhouse, and it decided to...
NYTimes.com

Azerbaijan's army enters region ceded by Armenia; coronavirus tears through Syria's Idlib

 Azerbaijan said its army entered the first of three regions ceded by Armenia under a Russian-brokered peace deal. Also, hospitals are overwhelmed with...
CBS News

How The Trump Plan Makes Peace Possible – Analysis

How The Trump Plan Makes Peace Possible – Analysis By Douglas J. Feith and Lewis Libby* President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan transforms longstanding official U.S. ideas about peace diplomacy and...
Eurasia Review