Azerbaijan's army enters region ceded by Armenia; coronavirus tears through Syria's Idlib
Azerbaijan said its army entered the first of three regions ceded by Armenia under a Russian-brokered peace deal. Also, hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients in Idlib, Syria's last opposition-controlled territory, and at least 37 people were killed in two days of unrest in Uganda as security forces try to quell protests triggered by the arrest of Bobi Wine, a popular musician running for president. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joined "CBSN AM" from Johannesburg with those headlines.
