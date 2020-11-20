|
‘I Don’t Call On Activists’: Kayleigh McEnany Leaves Press Briefing In A Storm Of Questions
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
'Let us not forget the inexcusable transition or lack thereof that President Trump had to endure'
Kayleigh McEnany Gets COVID-19
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19. Before announcing her diagnosis, she had repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:36Published
McEnany: 'My bad' after saying Barrett is 'Rhodes scholar'
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said 'my bad' after she mistakenly said that President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a "Rhodes scholar."
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42Published
McEnany and reporter spar over mail-in voting claims
During a White House briefing on Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was pressed by a reporter over President Donald Trump's mail-in voting claims and was unable to give details.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published
