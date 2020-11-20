‘I Don’t Call On Activists’: Kayleigh McEnany Leaves Press Briefing In A Storm Of Questions

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany dismissed reporters who shouted questions at the end of her Friday press briefing by...

White House Briefing Boils Over as McEnany Flees Podium, Throws Parting Shot at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘I Don’t Take Questions From Activists’ White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held her first press briefing since October 1st and it ended with an explosion of frustration and outrage from...

Mediaite 2 hours ago



