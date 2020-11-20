Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pence Campaigns in Ga. Ahead of Senate Runoffs

Newsmax Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence campaigned with Georgia's two Republican senators Friday, trying to hold off their Democratic challengers in Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine who controls the Senate. The trip highlights a critical juncture for the Republicans and Pence, who is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like