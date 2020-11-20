Pfizer seeks FDA's emergency approval for COVID vaccine as U.S. breaks records
A record 87,000 Americans tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, and more than 250,000 American have died since the pandemic began. On Friday, Pfizer applied for emergency authorization for its coronavirus vaccine, which could go into distribution by the end of the year. Dr. John Moore. professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College at Cornell University, joined CBSN to discuss the latest.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
Pfizer submits Emergency Use Authorization request to FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:51Published
The first COVID-19 vaccines will likely require two shotsA Moderna trial participant has his arm disinfected before before receiving the vaccine. | Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post via Getty..
The Verge
How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Health Secretary: Pfizer vaccine could be rolled out next month
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
This week on "Face the Nation," November 22, 2020NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid-19: Delhi gets another 205 ICU beds
IndiaTimes
Covid 3rd wave, vaccine, pollution: CM Kejriwal on Delhi's battle #HTLS2020
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 52:57Published
Coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew tests positive for Covid-19Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, who works as an adviser to Donald Trump, has contracted Covid-19. "This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19," he..
New Zealand Herald
Weill Cornell Medicine
Cornell University Private Ivy League research university in Ithaca, New York
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources