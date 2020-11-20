Global  
 

Pfizer seeks FDA's emergency approval for COVID vaccine as U.S. breaks records

CBS News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A record 87,000 Americans tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, and more than 250,000 American have died since the pandemic began. On Friday, Pfizer applied for emergency authorization for its coronavirus vaccine, which could go into distribution by the end of the year. Dr. John Moore. professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College at Cornell University, joined CBSN to discuss the latest.
 Pfizer on Friday formally asked the FDA to allow emergency use for its vaccine. The first doses could be available in a month.

Pfizer announced Friday that it would submit a request to the FDA Friday for its COVID-19 vaccine to be granted Emergency Use Authorization.

The first COVID-19 vaccines will likely require two shots

 A Moderna trial participant has his arm disinfected before before receiving the vaccine. | Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post via Getty..
There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials. Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective. Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95% effective. How long will it take for all Americans to be vaccinated? If the FDA approves the vaccine, Business Insider says first responders and vulnerable populations will receive vaccines through March.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Pfizer vaccine couldbegin being rolled out in December. Health Secretary Matt Hancock hasannounced that the Pfizer vaccine could begin being rolled out in December. MrHancock told a No 10 press conference the company had already begun submittingdata to the regulator and would submit its full data in the coming days.

This week on "Face the Nation," November 22, 2020

 NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
Covid-19: Delhi gets another 205 ICU beds
Arvind Kejriwal recounted his government's battle against the Covid-19 pandemic so far, and shared his strategy for the future, on Day 2 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. In a conversation with Kunal Pradhan, executive editor, Hindustan Times, the Chief Minister of Delhi said that there are hints of the third wave of infections beginning to recede, but it was too soon to rejoice. He also announced new plans like virtual linking of government health infrastructure and storage of patient details on cloud. The CM also commented on the annual battle against pollution, and how it has assumed more sinister proportions this year due to the pandemic. Watch the video for the full session.

Coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew tests positive for Covid-19

 Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, who works as an adviser to Donald Trump, has contracted Covid-19. "This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19," he..
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company also plans to submit it's COVID-19 vaccine to other regulatory authorities around the world.

After announcing their coronavirus vaccine candidate was 95% effective, Pfizer planned to file for the FDA’s emergency use authorization.

(Part 1 of 4) In a huge move toward a coronavirus vaccine in the US, Pfizer and the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech are filing paperwork with the FDA for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine..

 Andrew Giuliani, the son of Rudy Giuliani and a White House public liaison assistant, has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be self-quarantining, he...
 A record 87,000 Americans tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, and more than 250,000 American have died since the pandemic began. On Friday, Pfizer...
Trump Legal Team Reportedly Avoiding President’s Meeting With Michigan Lawmakers Over Covid Exposure Friday afternoon news broke that *Andrew Giuliani*, *Rudy Giuliani's* son and special assistant to President *Donald Trump*, tested positive for the coronavirus.
