Wait time at In-N-Out grand opening in Aurora hits staggering 14 hours Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

People waiting in line Friday to gobble down In-N-Out Burger fare had better packed a lunch or dinner, the wait time at the newly opened location in Aurora was 14 hours, according to police. 👓 View full article

