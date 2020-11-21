Global  
 

Multiple people injured in shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

CBS News Saturday, 21 November 2020
Law enforcement officers descended on Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, after multiple people were injured in an "active shooter" incident Friday afternoon, officials said.
 Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and police are still searching for the shooter.

Shooting at Mall Near Milwaukee Leaves Multiple People Hurt, Mayor Says

 The shooting happened at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis. None of those hurt had life-threatening injuries.
Multiple injured in shooting at Wisconsin mall

 Multiple people were injured in an "active shooter" incident Friday at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the mayor's office said in a statement.
Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

 Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.
Multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting

A suspect was at large after "multiple" people were wounded in an "active shooter incident" at a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, the local mayor said.

Several people shot in Wisconsin mall - reports

 Officers were responding Friday to "a very active situation" at a suburban Milwaukee mall, according to a police dispatcher, and local media reported several..
Police Rush To 'Active Situation' At Suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mall

Multiple people were shot at a shopping mall in Wisconsin on Friday.

Wisconsin officer Joseph Mensah resigns after killing three people in line of duty

Police: Shots fired at Mayfair Mall in Tosa, victim arrives at hospital with injuries

Wauwatosa police say shots were fired at Mayfair Mall and a victim later turned themselves into a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.

Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening, mayor says

 A Wisconsin mayor says multiple people were shot at mall on Friday, but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Police Rush To Site Of Mass Shooting At Mall In Wisconsin Suburb

 Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Police are searching for the shooter.
Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot 3 people in past 5 years to get $130K for resigning

 A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a Black teenager outside a mall in February, is...
