DIA unveils airy, modern Concourse B expansion, with 6 gates to be used by United

Denver Post Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Bright light fills the expansive, modern addition to Denver International Airport's Concourse B, where passengers will be able to sip drinks by fire pits on an outdoor terrace while waiting for their flights.
