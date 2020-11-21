Global  
 

Meeting With Schumer and Pelosi, Biden Keeps Focus on Virus and Economy

NYTimes.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
On his 78th birthday, President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. ignored President Trump's continued efforts to subvert the election results.
President Trump continues to block Biden from federal agencies and resources

 There is growing frustration inside President-elect Joe Biden's transition team as President Trump continues to block access to federal agencies and resources...
CBS News

Georgia governor certifies electors for Biden

 Georgia's governor has certified results showing Joe Biden won the presidential race over President Donald Trump. But the Republican governor did not clearly..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories November 20 P

 Here's the latest for Friday November 20th: Biden wants Congress to pass emergency COVID aid; Trump meets Michigan GOP leaders, hopes to change election; WH..
USATODAY.com

Watch Live: Governor Brian Kemp gives update on Georgia's election results

 Georgia's secretary of state said earlier Friday that Joe Biden had been certified as the winner of Georgia's 16 electoral votes.
CBS News

Pandemic response, spending top agenda in Biden meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer

 President-elect Joe Biden met Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, to discuss COVID-19, federal spending
USATODAY.com

Schumer and Pelosi to meet with Biden on Friday

 It's the first time Biden and Harris will meet with Pelosi and Schumer in person since they were projected to win the election.
CBS News
Biden's won, nothing will change that: Schumer [Video]

Biden's won, nothing will change that: Schumer

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday doubled down on his argument that Republicans have no legal case in challenging the results of the U.S. presidential election that was called for Democrat Joe Biden over the weekend.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Pelosi says GOP "refusing to accept reality" of Biden victory

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Republicans for not acting on coronavirus.
CBS News

Treasury pulls plug on some Fed lending programs [Video]

Treasury pulls plug on some Fed lending programs

House speaker Nancy Pelosi went after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday for his decision to end some Federal Reserve COVID-19 emergency lending programs, a move also criticized by many Fed officials. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:16Published

Pelosi hopes McConnell's 'pause' on virus aid ends

 As Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the holiday will also be marked "with great pain" over the lives lost to..
USATODAY.com

In Detroit, Trump’s Postelection Offensive Has a Familiar Feel

 In a city that is used to being disparaged, President Trump’s attempt to overturn an election that he lost seems both extraordinary and business as usual.
NYTimes.com

Trump attacks big Pharma, announces programs to lower drug prices

 This is the final 2020 edition of the CBS News Trail Markers — much thanks to the CBS News teams who contributed and to you for reading.
CBS News

Trump pressures Michigan officials in bid to overturn election

 President Trump welcomed Michigan state lawmakers to the White House on Friday in hopes they can help him win a state he lost, even though they have said they..
CBS News

