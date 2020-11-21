Meeting With Schumer and Pelosi, Biden Keeps Focus on Virus and Economy
On his 78th birthday, President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. ignored President Trump's continued efforts to subvert the election results.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
President Trump continues to block Biden from federal agencies and resourcesThere is growing frustration inside President-elect Joe Biden's transition team as President Trump continues to block access to federal agencies and resources...
CBS News
Georgia governor certifies electors for BidenGeorgia's governor has certified results showing Joe Biden won the presidential race over President Donald Trump. But the Republican governor did not clearly..
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories November 20 PHere's the latest for Friday November 20th: Biden wants Congress to pass emergency COVID aid; Trump meets Michigan GOP leaders, hopes to change election; WH..
USATODAY.com
Watch Live: Governor Brian Kemp gives update on Georgia's election resultsGeorgia's secretary of state said earlier Friday that Joe Biden had been certified as the winner of Georgia's 16 electoral votes.
CBS News
Chuck Schumer U.S. Democratic Senator from the State of New York, Senate Minority Leader
Pandemic response, spending top agenda in Biden meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck SchumerPresident-elect Joe Biden met Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, to discuss COVID-19, federal spending
USATODAY.com
Schumer and Pelosi to meet with Biden on FridayIt's the first time Biden and Harris will meet with Pelosi and Schumer in person since they were projected to win the election.
CBS News
Biden's won, nothing will change that: Schumer
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Pelosi says GOP "refusing to accept reality" of Biden victorySpeaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Republicans for not acting on coronavirus.
CBS News
Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Treasury pulls plug on some Fed lending programs
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16Published
Pelosi hopes McConnell's 'pause' on virus aid endsAs Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the holiday will also be marked "with great pain" over the lives lost to..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
In Detroit, Trump’s Postelection Offensive Has a Familiar FeelIn a city that is used to being disparaged, President Trump’s attempt to overturn an election that he lost seems both extraordinary and business as usual.
NYTimes.com
Trump attacks big Pharma, announces programs to lower drug pricesThis is the final 2020 edition of the CBS News Trail Markers — much thanks to the CBS News teams who contributed and to you for reading.
CBS News
Trump pressures Michigan officials in bid to overturn electionPresident Trump welcomed Michigan state lawmakers to the White House on Friday in hopes they can help him win a state he lost, even though they have said they..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources