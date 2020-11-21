Mike Pence campaigns in Georgia for Senate runoff elections
Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in Georgia ahead of the two Senate runoff elections there in January. CBS News campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell joined CBSN with details on that and the outcome of the recount in Georgia.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02Published
Pence on virus: US 'has never been more prepared'Vice President Mike Pence offered an upbeat assessment of the coronavirus situation in the U.S., despite a surge in cases, hospitalizations and more than 250,000..
USATODAY.com
Pence: Vaccine deployment will begin within 24 hours of FDA authorizationThe White House's coronavirus task force held its first briefing since July and focused on plans for rolling out a vaccine as soon as possible. Dr. Leo Nissola..
CBS News
Michigan Cop Fired for Posting Kamala Harris Watermelon Jack-O'-LanternA part-time sheriff's deputy in Michigan got canned after sharing a photo of Trump, Biden and Pence jack-o'-lanterns made from pumpkins ... and a watermelon one..
TMZ.com
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
Georgia governor certifies electors for BidenGeorgia's governor has certified results showing Joe Biden won the presidential race over President Donald Trump. But the Republican governor did not clearly..
USATODAY.com
Watch Live: Governor Brian Kemp gives update on Georgia's election resultsGeorgia's secretary of state said earlier Friday that Joe Biden had been certified as the winner of Georgia's 16 electoral votes.
CBS News
Georgia's GOP senators face competitive runoffs in JanuaryGeorgia voters will head back to the polls January 5th to determine which party will hold control of the U.S. Senate. Politico's Senate campaign reporter James..
CBS News
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Republican Resistance Looms in the Senate for Biden’s NomineesThe polarization of the confirmation process, once a matter of giving the president the team he chooses, will present the new administration with a challenge in..
NYTimes.com
Pandemic response, spending top agenda in Biden meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck SchumerPresident-elect Joe Biden met Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, to discuss COVID-19, federal spending
USATODAY.com
Millions of dollars pour into Georgia ahead of Senate runoff electionsIn just two weeks, over $125 million has poured into Georgia's high-stakes Senate runoff races. Much of the campaign fundraising is coming from outside of the..
CBS News
