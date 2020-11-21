Global  
 

Mike Pence campaigns in Georgia for Senate runoff elections

CBS News Saturday, 21 November 2020
Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in Georgia ahead of the two Senate runoff elections there in January. CBS News campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell joined CBSN with details on that and the outcome of the recount in Georgia.
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount

[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

Pence on virus: US 'has never been more prepared'

 Vice President Mike Pence offered an upbeat assessment of the coronavirus situation in the U.S., despite a surge in cases, hospitalizations and more than 250,000..
USATODAY.com

Pence: Vaccine deployment will begin within 24 hours of FDA authorization

 The White House's coronavirus task force held its first briefing since July and focused on plans for rolling out a vaccine as soon as possible. Dr. Leo Nissola..
CBS News

Michigan Cop Fired for Posting Kamala Harris Watermelon Jack-O'-Lantern

 A part-time sheriff's deputy in Michigan got canned after sharing a photo of Trump, Biden and Pence jack-o'-lanterns made from pumpkins ... and a watermelon one..
TMZ.com

Georgia governor certifies electors for Biden

 Georgia's governor has certified results showing Joe Biden won the presidential race over President Donald Trump. But the Republican governor did not clearly..
USATODAY.com

Watch Live: Governor Brian Kemp gives update on Georgia's election results

 Georgia's secretary of state said earlier Friday that Joe Biden had been certified as the winner of Georgia's 16 electoral votes.
CBS News

Georgia's GOP senators face competitive runoffs in January

 Georgia voters will head back to the polls January 5th to determine which party will hold control of the U.S. Senate. Politico's Senate campaign reporter James..
CBS News

Republican Resistance Looms in the Senate for Biden's Nominees

 The polarization of the confirmation process, once a matter of giving the president the team he chooses, will present the new administration with a challenge in..
NYTimes.com

Pandemic response, spending top agenda in Biden meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer

 President-elect Joe Biden met Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, to discuss COVID-19, federal spending
USATODAY.com

Millions of dollars pour into Georgia ahead of Senate runoff elections

 In just two weeks, over $125 million has poured into Georgia's high-stakes Senate runoff races. Much of the campaign fundraising is coming from outside of the..
CBS News

Michigan Senate Leader confronted by activists while traveling to meet President Trump

Michigan Senate Leader confronted by activists while traveling to meet President Trump

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey was confronted by activists at the airport while reportedly on his way to meet with President Trump.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:46Published
Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden's Victory Over Trump

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base'

Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base'

Georgia's Republican top election official Brad Raffensperger says he believes President Trump's attacks on mail voting suppressed his own base. In fact, Raffensperger says Trump's baseless claims that..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published

