Kyle Rittenhouse Released On $2 Million Bail, Awaiting Trial In Kenosha, Wis., Deaths
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Rittenhouse faces charges that he shot to death two men and wounded a third at protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
Kyle Rittenhouse Bonds Out Of Jail 00:24
The 17-year-old Antioch, Illinois teen charged with killing two people during protests in Kenosha posted a $2 million dollar bail.
