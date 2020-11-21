Global  
 

Kyle Rittenhouse Released On $2 Million Bail, Awaiting Trial In Kenosha, Wis., Deaths

NPR Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Rittenhouse faces charges that he shot to death two men and wounded a third at protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Kyle Rittenhouse Bonds Out Of Jail

Kyle Rittenhouse Bonds Out Of Jail 00:24

 The 17-year-old Antioch, Illinois teen charged with killing two people during protests in Kenosha posted a $2 million dollar bail.

