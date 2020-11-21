Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Setting Police Precinct on Fire
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
A 26-year-old man from Central Minnesota pleaded guilty on Thursday, November 19, to the accusation of breaching a fence that enclosed the Third Precinct Police Headquarters in the city of Minneapolis and helped light the building on fire during the civil unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd this summer.
