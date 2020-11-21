Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Setting Police Precinct on Fire

HNGN Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Setting Police Precinct on FireA 26-year-old man from Central Minnesota pleaded guilty on Thursday, November 19, to the accusation of breaching a fence that enclosed the Third Precinct Police Headquarters in the city of Minneapolis and helped light the building on fire during the civil unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd this summer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Bryce Williams Pleads Guilty To Role In Burning Minneapolis Police Station

Bryce Williams Pleads Guilty To Role In Burning Minneapolis Police Station 00:36

 Prosecutors say a 26-year-old central Minnesota man pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in the burning of Minneapolis’ Third Precinct police station during the unrest following George Floyd’s death. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

State Police Identify Driver In Saugus Hit And Run That Left Man Seriously Hurt [Video]

State Police Identify Driver In Saugus Hit And Run That Left Man Seriously Hurt

State Police say they have identified the driver and car in a hit and run in Saugus that left a man with serious injuries. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben has the latest on this story.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:14Published
Multiple Cars Set On Fire In Arson In Calumet Park; Man Seen Running From Scene [Video]

Multiple Cars Set On Fire In Arson In Calumet Park; Man Seen Running From Scene

Police said arson was the cause of the fire and a man was seen running from the scene.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:39Published
WBZ Evening News Update For November 18 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For November 18

State Police search for driver wanted for a hit and run that injured man in Saugus; State Police and Brockton Police are looking for car involved in a deadly hit and run; Boston police arrest a Chelsea..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:00Published