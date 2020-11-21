New York Weather: Saturday Another Beauty, Afternoon Clouds; Sunday Rain
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () Saturday is another beauty at 62 degrees under more sun. Expect more clouds by afternoon across the area as a front approaches by Sunday night bringing rain back to the region.
Today looks fine with highs in the upper-40s to lower 50s. Sun & clouds can be expected over the weekend with highs will be in the upper-30s to low-40s without too much wind. There's a really slight chance of a few sprinkles or flakes on Sunday afternoon. Monday looks dry with highs around 40. ...