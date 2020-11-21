Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York Weather: Saturday Another Beauty, Afternoon Clouds; Sunday Rain

CBS 2 Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Saturday is another beauty at 62 degrees under more sun. Expect more clouds by afternoon across the area as a front approaches by Sunday night bringing rain back to the region.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published
News video: Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast 02:28

 Today looks fine with highs in the upper-40s to lower 50s. Sun & clouds can be expected over the weekend with highs will be in the upper-30s to low-40s without too much wind. There's a really slight chance of a few sprinkles or flakes on Sunday afternoon. Monday looks dry with highs around 40. ...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bree's Evening Forecast: Fri., Nov. 20, 2020 [Video]

Bree's Evening Forecast: Fri., Nov. 20, 2020

Saturday is expected to be warm and beautiful but rain will return Sunday bringing with it wet conditions for an on-again off-again weather pattern for the week.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 04:03Published
NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

NBC 26 weather forecast

Sun & clouds can be expected over the weekend with highs will be in the upper-30s to low-40s without too much wind. Monday looks dry with highs in the upper 30s. Our next big weather maker arrives..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:48Published
Bree's Evening Forecast: Thurs., Nov. 19, 2020 [Video]

Bree's Evening Forecast: Thurs., Nov. 19, 2020

Temperatures will continue to warm making way for a beautiful Friday and Saturday. But rain will return Sunday.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:35Published